Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,042 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises approximately 0.5% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KGH Ltd owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 2,783,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,025. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

