Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

PODD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.09. 396,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.79. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.33 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,156 shares of company stock worth $11,755,384 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

