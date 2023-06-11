Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,637 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.97 on Friday, hitting $454.00. 7,933,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $466.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

