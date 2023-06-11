Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $8,201,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,001.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,905.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.