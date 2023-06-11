Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $43.30 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 3.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.59. 881,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,610. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

