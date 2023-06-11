Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

LHX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,064. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

