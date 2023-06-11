Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $24.74. 993,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

