Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,445 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Onto Innovation worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 280,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $860,680. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

