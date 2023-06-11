Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,598 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.56. 6,385,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

