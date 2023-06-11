OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Cap of $82.27 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

