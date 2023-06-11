Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.