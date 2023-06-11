Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Onex Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $50.74 on Friday. Onex has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 32.70 and a quick ratio of 32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

