Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

