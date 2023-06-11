Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Lifted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,075,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.