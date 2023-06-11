O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

OI stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 128.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

