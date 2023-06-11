Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

