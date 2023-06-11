Nitorum Capital L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 131,277 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 3.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Stock Performance

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,963. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.