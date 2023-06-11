NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 140,273,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,921,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $33,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

