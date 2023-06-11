NFT One Day Volume Tops $254.15 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $693,025.91 and $254.15 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,849.84 or 1.00105493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01950841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

