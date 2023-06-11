NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,876.13 and $235.27 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,892.38 or 0.99979354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01884706 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $254.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

