NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $253.97

NFT (NFT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $677,979.78 and approximately $253.97 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01884706 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $254.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

