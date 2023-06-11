NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

