NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.98 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

