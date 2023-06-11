NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.98 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
