NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NRDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 520.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 940.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 361,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 326,917 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 403.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.07 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.00 and a beta of 1.49.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.