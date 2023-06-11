Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

