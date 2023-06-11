Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 9,634 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

