Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

