Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 658,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,240,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 67,994.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 183,585 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,525,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 131,792 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

