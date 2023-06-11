Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,309.4% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.