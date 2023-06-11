Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,030 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,781,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

