Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.