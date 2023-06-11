Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 19,514 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

