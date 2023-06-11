NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $53.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,192,595 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 915,192,595 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.20167891 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $89,696,843.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

