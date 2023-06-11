National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.77.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NA opened at C$96.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.82. The company has a market cap of C$32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.