National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.77.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.82. The company has a market cap of C$32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

