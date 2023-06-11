National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.77.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NA opened at C$96.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.82. The company has a market cap of C$32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
