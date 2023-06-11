Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.41. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 9,634 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.