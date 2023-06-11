Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.41. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 9,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

