Multichain (MULTI) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00013225 BTC on major exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $5.14 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

