Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $509,696.15

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004426 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $509,696.15 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.13100381 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $218,612.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

