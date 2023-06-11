Morgan Stanley Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $38.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

