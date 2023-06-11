Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $136.30 or 0.00529532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $43.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00301419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00397497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,290,696 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

