Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $87.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $137.52 or 0.00533770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,763.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00298954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00398985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,290,476 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

