Minco Capital (MGHCF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -477.95% -7.89% -4.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.74 Minco Capital Competitors $8.05 billion $2.16 billion -2.65

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 949 2224 2869 97 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

