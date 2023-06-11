Miller Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

