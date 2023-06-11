Miller Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 666.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

