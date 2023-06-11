Miller Value Partners LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 1.4 %

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.