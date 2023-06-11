Miller Value Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

