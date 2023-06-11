Miller Value Partners LLC Has $22.63 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,908,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,353 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,690 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $8.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

