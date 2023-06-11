Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

