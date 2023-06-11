Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.