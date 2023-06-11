MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.21 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 405,244 shares of company stock worth $1,278,435 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

