MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.21 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 405,244 shares of company stock worth $1,278,435 over the last ninety days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
