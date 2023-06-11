MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55.70 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $55.70 million and approximately $110,848.67 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

