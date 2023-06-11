MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,273.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,133.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

